Queen trusts 'quite revolutionary' Kate Middleton with upcoming monarchy role

Queen Elizabeth II has faith in Kate Middleton as future Queen Consort.

Majesty magazine's managing editor Joe Little recently spoke about the relationship between Kate and the 96-year-old on Royally US.

Mr Little said that the Queen "very much regards" Kate as a "safe pair of hands".

He added: "She's been a member of the Royal Family for 10 years now", although she was "very much on the scene for quite a few years prior to that.

"[It] was well documented [that] Kate and William were living together for quite some time, which in itself, was quite revolutionary".

Mr Little continued: "I think given that all that's gone on in the past few years within the Royal Family, in terms of all the fallouts and the debacle of the Duke of York and then the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, the Queen has great trust in Kate".

Speaking further on Kate receiving Royal Family Order in 2017, the expert added: "It's something that's only given to female members of the Royal Family who have been around for quite some time and are deemed to be of great support to the Queen.

"So not every female member of the Royal family got it, but Kate now has."

He concluded: "So, I would say that the Queen has great trust in the future Prince and Princess of Wales as William and Catherine will be one day.