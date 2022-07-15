Princess Diana Facebook group launches warning over sordid self-love alerts

Princess Diana fan group on Facebook group has sent a strict warning for disrespectful members

In a post from fellow members, disrespectful fellows were put in place over self-pleasing.

"Princess Diana - Keep Her Memory Alive (NO TROLLS ALLOWED)" is a Facebook group with 61,000 members.

Posting their last warning on the page, the fuming post read: "Please DO NOT, for the LOVE OF GOD, announce to the group."

The user cited this as a "reoccurring issue" and criticised members that did announce their plans as having "under developed social skills".

They continued: "No one is going to be impressed and give you a high five. I don't want to add this to the rules, since it would be embarrassing for new members to see that we have a problem with this, but it is going to be enforced as a rule from now on."