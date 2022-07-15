Prince Charles, Camilla are 'soulmates in ever sense': 'It’s a sanctuary'

Duchess Camilla and husband Prince Charles share deep understanding with one another.

The couple, who tied a knot a few years after the death of Charles' first wife Diana, are soulmates 'in every sense,' says expert.

Richard Fitzwilliams told OK! magazine: “Camilla is pure gold to Charles.

“We’ve witnessed great love stories in our monarchy, from Victoria and Albert to The Queen and Prince Philip.

“This affair was one of the most controversial in royal history but they’re soulmates in every sense.”

He added: “They balance their work and relationship perfectly.

“If Charles wants to work, she’ll let him. And if Camilla wants some alone time, she’ll have it.”

Discussing their life together as husband and wife, Mr Fitzwilliams noted: “Camilla enjoys her own space at Ray Mill.

“It’s a sanctuary where she can do exactly what she wants, when she likes.

“She’s a comfortable, headstrong woman who has her own family and Charles respects that.”