Meghan Markle would earn the 'highest salary' amongst royals in 'real world'

Meghan Markle could be the richest royal family member in an ordinary world.

Research, carried out by Erudera, has collected the estimated incomes of the royal family as per their education.

Meghan, who graduated from Northwestern University with a Bachelor's degree in theatre and international relations, will take home an annual salary of £39,357.

Prince William, on the other hand, would earn a salary of around £34,539.

Kate Middleton, is sixth on the list, with an annual salary of around £33,282.

Prince Harry, however, did not make it to top 10 royals since he never attended a university.