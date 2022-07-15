Prince Harry ‘knows nothing’ amid memoir delay: ‘Failure in the making!’

File Footage

Prince Harry has been put on blast for allowing the release of his memoir to be delayed since it is a move “fit only for failures”.



This accusation has been made by actor Diane Spencer, in her interview with Express UK.

She addressed the decision and was even quoted saying, “I don’t think he knows what he wants at all.”



“And I’m not surprised that they haven’t announced this book because [the Sussexes] are supposed to be doing a podcast on Spotify. They’re supposed to be doing a series for Netflix.”

“And he has failed to do any of these things. And he’s supposed to be writing a book. He’s producing no content whatsoever.”

Spencer also added, “His only content is chatting to Oprah. And that’s when he does his tell-alls, which are … tell-some. And they’re not that good.”

“And then Meghan’s version of events, some recollections may vary. I don’t think Harry actually knows what he wants now that he’s been pulled out of the royal family because he’s not in opposition anymore.”