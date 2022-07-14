Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz bask in the sunshine in THIS loved-up snap

File Footage

Brooklyn Beckham and his bride Nicola Peltz soaked up the sun while they cosied up during their honeymoon in St Tropez.



The son of David and Victoria Beckham and the Billionaire heiress engaged in PDA as they wrapped their arms around each other and locked lips in a small boat.

The Holidate actor was captured strolling looking gorgeous in an embroidered white mini dress with matching platform heels.



Picture Credits: Daily Mail





On the other hand, the aspiring chef donned a white t-shirt with white trousers along with pair of cream sandals.

Brooklyn strolled ahead of Nicola in the pictures posted by Daily Mail while she went arm in arm with a male friend.

The newly married couple was accompanied with a group of their pals as they enjoyed their holiday in France.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail





Brooklyn and Nicola tied the knot earlier this year in a lavish ceremony at her family's estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

