Reese Witherspoon spends a day out with Laura Dern: Check out

Reese Witherspoon is known to share her day-to-day life updates with followers and fans on social media.



Lately, the Legally Blonde star shared a glimpse of her outing with best friend Laura Dern on Instagram.

On Wednesday, the 46-year-old posted three photos of her reunion where both the actresses were seen in high spirits and enjoying each other’s company.

In the photos, Witherspoon looked gorgeous in her dark blue button-up blouse.

Meanwhile, The Jurassic Park actress wore a sleeveless white blouse and accessorized it with an orange-tinted pair of sunglasses.

“If you mess with her, you mess with me. It's a package deal,” wrote the actress-producer in the caption.

Interestingly, Witherspoon and Dern were previously featured in the popular drama series Big Little Lies, based on Liane Moriarty's novel of the same name.

