Freida Pinto opens up on playing Huma Abedin in TV adaptation of her memoir

Freida Pinto has recently announced that she is going to play Hillary Clinton’s top aide and longtime advisor Huma Abedin in a new TV series.



According to Deadline, the Slumdog Millionaire star will star in an adaptation of Abedin’s bestselling memoir, Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds.

Abedin, who once again made headlines this week for her alleged relationship with Bradley Cooper, said, “Telling my story has been an empowering and liberating experience.

This book explores the power of family, of friendship, of commitment as well as the feelings of love, loss, betrayal, trauma, re-birth,” she remarked.

The outlet reported that the series will be produced through Pinto's production company Freebird Films.

Speaking about Abedin’s book, the Mr Malcolm’s List actress mentioned in her press statement, “We thought we knew Huma’s story; the woman behind the scenes, and then reluctantly in front of the camera when her own life hit the news.”

She continued, “Then, we read her memoir and were stunned by her candor, generosity, warmth, intelligence, and the way that her childhood, faith and family have so authentically woven through her whole life.”

Pinto added that it’s an honour for her to play Abedin’s character because her story is “both extraordinary and immediately relatable, timely and relevant to so many of us”.