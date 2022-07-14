When Meghan Markle made headlines over alleged romance with Ice Hockey star

Meghan Markle loved to spend quality time with friends at Ice Hockey back in the days.

The Duchess of Sussex, who had to conform to the rules of the royal family when she married Prince Harry in 2018, enjoyed spending her past time with friends back in her acting days.

The mother-of-two deleted her personal social media accounts ahead of marriage, featuring several posts with pal Heather Dorak watching the sport.

Meghan captioned a photo of her and Heather in 2016 saying: "Hockey night with my sweetheart @heatherdorak - what would I do without this gal?"

Later, Meghan was famously rumoured to be romantically involved with layer Michael Del Zotto in 2013, after calling him “the best!”

A pal of hers said: “She said she was just friends with Michael. Her social media had pics and references to him but she deleted it all after divorcing.”

Meghan’s spokesman added: “In fact, she was never alone with him and Mr Del Zotto had absolutely nothing to do with the end of her marriage.”