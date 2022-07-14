Gerard Pique turns down Shakira’s generous settlement offer

File Footage

Gerard Pique has refused a very generous settlement offer from ex Shakira following their devastating split.

The Waka Waka hit-maker’s team has drafted a “spectacular multi-million” offer according to the YouTube show Chisme No Like as per Spanish media outlet Marca.

The Barcelona star’s team is said to be working on a counter proposal after he turned down his ex-girlfriend’s separation deal.

The Colombian singer has offered to take full responsibility of the couple’s kids, Sasha and Milan, as she plans to take them to Miami afterwards.

As per the outlet, the 45-year-old suggested that the sports star would not have any financial responsibility towards the children.

The mother-of-two even offered to finance his visits to Miami five times a year in first class and said that the kids would spend the summer with their dad.

Shakira’s generous offer does not end here as she has offered to cover 20% Pique’s debt - some $2.5 million - that he has run up due to legal issues in Spain.

The former power couple announced their shocking split last month and has been fighting over their kids’ custody ever since.