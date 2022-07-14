Ryan Gosling gets candid about his character in ‘Barbie’: ‘Ken life is harder’

File Footage

Ryan Gosling talked about his character Ken in the upcoming movie alongside Margot Robbie titled Barbie.



In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, The Notebook star dished on how low life his character is in the much anticipated live-action adaptation.

“That Ken life is even harder than the ‘Gray Man’ life, I think,” the 41-year-old actor told the outlet referring to his upcoming movie The Gray Man.

“Ken’s got no money, he’s got no job, he’s got no car, he’s got no house. He’s going through some stuff,” he added.

Gosling said that the film is based on Barbie and Ken adjusting to life in the real world as he joked that Mattel would “box him up” in case he reveals any more details.

“I have that ‘Ken-ergy’ that you can feel, obviously. I'm proud of that,” he said while insisting that he’s not offended by his action – thriller co-actor Chris Evans’ onscreen remarks that he’s “Ken-Doll.”

Further talking about the movie, Gosling jokingly said, “It’s not what you think it is, unless it is. And then you know what it is, but I don’t think that’s what you think it is."

“Wait, what are we talking about?” he added.