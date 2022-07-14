Meghan Markle 'creating new celebrity' with her multimillion dollar deals

Meghan Markle is in for long-lasting fame with superstardom.
The Duchess of Sussex, who is all set to accompany husband Prince Harry to United Nations coming week, is on a “path to unparalleled stardom.”
Speaking during the 2021 Channel 5 documentary royal author Dylan Howard said: “They’ve created a new standard, and that is one to exploit themselves for profit.
Meanwhile, the Sussexes have also signed multimillion-dollar deals with Netflix and Spotify in a bid to produce content.
“Meghan is creating a new form of celebrity for herself by securing deals with media conglomerates in the tens and hundreds of millions of dollars.
“It sets her on a path to unparalleled stardom," he concluded.
Meghan quit her position as senior royal alongside husband Prince Harry in 2020. The couple now lives with children Archie and Lilibet in California.
