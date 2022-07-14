Jennifer Lopez cuts a stylish figure in plaid jacket as she leaves dance studio

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez exuded elegance as she was spotted leaving a dance studio with a friend in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The Hollywood diva turned heads in a stylish button up plaid jacket over a white shirt tugged under her baggy blue jeans.

The Marry Me actor had her honey blonde tresses tied in a pony tail while she sported a pair of trendy aviator-style shades and large hoop earrings.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail





J.Lo completed her gorgeous look with a rocking pair of dual-tone boots and carried a large white coloured bag.

Ben Affleck’s fiancee was captured leaving the studio after which she got into a Bentley convertible with a friend.

Lopez will be seen in the upcoming action-thriller The Mother alongside Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick, and Gael García Bernal in pivotal roles.

The style diva would also be serving as a producer of the film, which is set to release on Netflix this year.



