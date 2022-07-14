Prince Harry ‘looking frosty, upset’ since US move with Meghan Markle

File Footage

Prince Harry has reportedly started seeming ‘more and more upset’ since his move to California with Meghan Markle and baby Archie.



This claim has been made by royal correspondent Russell Myers.

He addressed it all during their interview with the Australian Today Show.



The conversation arose after the show’s host enquired about Prince Harry’s current emotions, after seeing his body language first hand at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Mr Myers claimed, “Well I can imagine he might be a bit perturbed from what had happened because he was completely ignored.”

“There were some pictures of them keeping a low profile at Trooping the Colour, the first event on the Thursday of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.”

“There were some long lenses of them sort of mixing with the family, Meghan looking quite forlorn on her own.”

Before concluding Mr Myers added, “When I was just sitting a few feet away from Harry and Meghan, when William and Kate came in, and Charles and Camilla, there was no eye contact whatsoever.”