Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink got snubbed by 2022 Emmys and fans are not happy

Netflix’s blockbuster hit series Stranger Things season four managed to secure 13 nominations in yesterday’s Emmy Awards 2022 announcement.

However, many of the show’s fans believed that actors Sadie Sink and Millie Bobby Brown deserved a nod for their performances as Max Mayfield and Eleven in the popular series.

Angered netizens turned to Twitter and spoke about how Sadie and Millie have carried the show, especially the latest season and why they deserve a nomination the most.

Here are some reactions:

Stranger Things was nominated for a total of 13 Emmys on Tuesday, including a nod for the Outstanding Drama Series.

The series has also received recognition for its direction, editing, stunts, and prosthetic makeup.

Stranger Things received widespread acclaim for its fourth season, and a final season will be releasing in 2024