Kate Middleton says Prince Louis ‘keen’ to take after her with sporty hobby

Kate Middleton appeared as a proud mum when she talked about her youngest child Prince Louis who is seemingly taking after the Duchess of Cambridge with his interest in sports.

The 40-year-old Duchess left onlookers jaw-dropped with her skills against the British women’s number one tennis player Emma Raducanu.

Kate recently revealed that her four-year-old son has joined his siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte in learning how to play tennis.

As the mum-of-three attended Wimbledon on Sunday, she chatted up with Novak Djokovic just ten minutes after his big win.

The seven-time Wimbledon winner told Kate that he noticed that Prince George was watching the game in the royal box.

When Djokovic asked if George played tennis, the Duchess replied, “George is playing. They're all playing, even Louis who's four. They're all keen."

Earlier in 2019, an insider split the beans to Hello Magazine that the Cambridge children visit the club and go into the clubhouse afterwards for lunch and team "just like any other normal family".