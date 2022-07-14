Why Khloe Kardashian is having Tristan Thompson’s kid despite cheating scandal

Here is why Khloe Kardashian has decided to move forward with her plans for another kid with Tristan Thompson despite his cheating scandal.
Insight into Khloe’s decision has been brought to light by an insider close to the Kardashian-Jenner family.
According to a report by Insider they were quoted saying, “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November.”
“Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” they also added.
Before concluding the inside source also claimed, “We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”
Quavo talks about leaked video of fight with Saweetie
Bradley Cooper is dating Huma Abedin: report
Alex Rodriguez showers praises on Jennifer Lopez
Eminem daughter to use his alter ego's name for new project
Mickey Rourke insults Tom Cruise, supports Johnny Depp
Better Call Saul: Bob Odenkirk talks about on-set heart attack