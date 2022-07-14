Why Khloe Kardashian is having Tristan Thompson’s kid despite cheating scandal

Here is why Khloe Kardashian has decided to move forward with her plans for another kid with Tristan Thompson despite his cheating scandal.

Insight into Khloe’s decision has been brought to light by an insider close to the Kardashian-Jenner family.

According to a report by Insider they were quoted saying, “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November.”

“Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” they also added.

Before concluding the inside source also claimed, “We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”