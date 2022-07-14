Alex Rodriguez showers praises on Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez is once again dating Ben Affleck after parting her ways with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.
The "On the floor" singer deleted all pictures with Alex from Instagram after their break up.
Her former boyfriend recently opened up about their relationship in an interview.
But he has all good things to say about his ex girlfriend.
"Look, we had a great time," he said on Wednesday's episode of iHeartRadio's The Martha Stewart Podcast. "More importantly, we always put the kids front and center in everything we do."
The former baseball star and singer-actress began dating in early 2017, and they were known as much for integrating their families — she has twins Max and Emme from her marriage to Marc Anthony, and he shares two daughters with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis — as for their public displays of affection. After more than two years of dating, they announced their engagement in March 20.
"Here's what I will tell you about Jennifer, and I was telling some of my colleagues here the other day," Rodriguez said. "She's the most talented human being I've ever been around. Hardest worker. And I think she is the greatest performer, live performer in the world today that's alive."
He said his post-J.Lo life is all about his two teens.
The actor was found dead at the age of 31 in 2013 in his hotel room
Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share a few photos from her recent beach vacation with her children
Kidman, 55, has earned two Primetime Emmy Awards for her work on HBO's 'Big Little Lies' and a total of three overall...
The star was nominated for her roles in the hit HBO series 'Euphoria' as well as for the limited series 'The White...
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are serious to give their relationship a new turn
Cardi B and Offset took their daughter to Candytopia to celebrate