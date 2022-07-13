Cardi B opens up on why she has never hired a nanny for her daughter

Cardi B recently revealed that she never hired a nanny to look after her daughter Kulture.



According to Daily Mail, the I Like It crooner opened up about why she never had a nanny during her interview with Vogue Singapore.

“There weren’t a lot of artists out there who had babies at the beginning of their career. I didn’t have an album out when I found out I was pregnant,” said the rapper.

She continued, “Everybody was so nervous for my career and future, but I kept telling them, ‘It’s easy. Trust me, I’m going to have a nanny and she’s going to travel up and down with me. It’s not even going to be a hassle.’”

After the birth of Kulture, the singer-songwriter realised that she could not trust other person to care for her newborn.

“When the baby got here, I couldn’t even think about getting a nanny because I was afraid of anybody being around her besides my family,” she elaborated.

Apart from not having nanny, the Bodak Yellow singer mentioned that she also did not rely on her family “too much” for her child’s care.

“Your parents have already lived their life and raised their kids. They are older and don’t have the same energy as someone in their 20s. I am never far from my kids because that’s my responsibility as a mother,” she concluded.