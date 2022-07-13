‘Vengeful’ Prince Harry’s memoir to include ‘juicy’ revelations?

File Footage

Prince Harry has reportedly been busy trying to make some ‘juicy’ additions to his upcoming memoir.



This warning has been issued by an inside source close to Page Six.

They were quoted talking about the potential for more ‘juicy’ additions to the memoir since the delay announcement.



They even warned, "There’s a lot of new stories in there about the past that Harry has not spoken about before, about his childhood …”

Hence “There is[still] some content in there that should make his family nervous,” they added before concluding.