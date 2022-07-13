Prince Harry worries media 'wants’ Meghan Markle to die: Video

A resurfaced clip of Prince Harry talking about the mental health and safety of his wife Meghan Markle has just resurfaced.
In it, the prince voiced fears about Meghan Markle potentially dying from the bullying she’s been receiving.
A video clip of it has since gone viral and has amassed 130,000+ views on Twitter since it was last shared.
This video comes just days after Buckingham Palace concluded their investigation into the bullying probe.
For those unversed, the clip is from Prince Harry’s 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, where he discussed the media’s unfair treatment of his wife “at her most vulnerable.”
The Duke was quoted saying at the time, “People have seen the photographs of us squeezing each other's hands as we walked into the Royal Albert Hall in London for a charity event. [Meghan] was six months pregnant at the time.”
“What perhaps people don't understand is, earlier that evening Meghan decided to share with me the suicidal thoughts and the practicalities of how she was going to end her life.”
“The scariest thing for her was her clarity of thought. She hadn't lost i. She wasn't crazy. She wasn't self-medicating, be it through pills or through alcohol. She was absolutely sober. She was completely sane. Yet, in the quiet of night these thoughts woke her up.”
“The thing that stopped her seeing it through was how unfair i would be on me after everything that had happened with my mom and to now be put in the position of losing another woman in my life with a baby inside of her—our baby—I'm somewhat ashamed of the way that I dealt with it.”
Prince Harry will never be able to regain the trust of his father Prince Charles and elder brother Prince William if...
Princess Diana was reportedly left in ‘fits of giggles’ after lewd chats between Prince Charles and Camilla were...
Gerard Pique wants to make peace with Shakira over their kids, Sasha and Milan's custody
Prince Harry keeps on hurting royals in UK with his actions
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are losing control over Netflix
Meghan Markle is having the time of her life in California