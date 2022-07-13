 
Wednesday July 13, 2022
Royal Family’s secrets ‘hanging by a thread’ as Prince Harry’s memoir release draws near

By Web Desk
July 13, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry’s memoir has insiders from the literature world warning of the ‘fearful’ impact of revelations on the Royal Family.

This claim has been made by an insider within the publishing world.

They spoke of the ‘sensational’ factor of Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir and admitted that the Royal Family ‘is right to be worried’, given everything that happened since Prince Harry’s childhood.

The insider spoke of the contents and potential consequences of the book in their interview with Page Six.

The source was quoted saying, “There’s a lot of new stories in there about the past that Harry has not spoken about before, about his childhood … there is some content in there that should make his family nervous.”