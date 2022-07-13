Johnny Depp claps back at ‘fickleness’ of Hollywood pals, partners?

Johnny Depp has seemingly shaded Amber Heard, as well as some of his fickle pals from Hollywood in his new album.

For those unversed, Depp secretly recorded an entire album alongside long-term pal Jeff Beck, throughout the course of three years.

The album features some gut-wrenching lyrics highlighting the lowest lows of his life since the Washington Post op-ed by Amber Heard.

From lines like, “I don’t expect you to understand / After you’ve caused so much pain” to snide comments on, what appears to be his ex-wife, “Stars, they come and go … and all you see is glory.”

The lyrics don’t end there either, there is also another funk-rock song lyric that references the couple’s court battle and reads, “If I had a dime, it wouldn’t reach your hand / You’re sitting there like a dog with the seven-year itch”?

For those unversed with the meaning behind the album’s name, 18, it was the brainchild of 78-year-old Beck since it “ignited our youthful spirit.”