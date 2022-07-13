Prince Harry restless over Archie, Lili protection in California: Report

Prince Harry is protective of his kids Archie and Lili.

The Duke of Sussex, who now lives in California with wife Meghan Markle, is afraid of leaving his kids alone in the mansion, a source tells Closer Magazine.

The source claimed: “He’s up at the crack of dawn getting the kids fed, washed and dressed.

“Meghan’s often very busy on business Zoom calls, or nipping into LA for meetings, which Harry often chauffeurs her to.

“Then he’s back to the kids as soon as possible because he doesn’t like leaving them with nannies.”



They continued: “With all this speculation around her political career ambitions, everyone thinks Harry would be happy at the idea of being First Gentleman if she accomplishes her long-term goal.

“Having said that, he might be fine with it right now – but you have to wonder for how much longer," they questioned.