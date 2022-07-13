Prince Harry asked to 'stop' shooting 'arrows' at Home Office

Prince Harry has to move on from attacking his family back in the UK, says expert.

Royal expert Daniela Elser in her new column talks about how the Duke of Sussex is continuously looking back to harm the royals, been after physically moving to California.

The 37-year-old is currently fighting the Home Office to regain his security upon potential arrivals in the UK.

Writing for the New Zealand Herald, Ms Elser said: "For all that Harry and Meghan are forging a new life in California, he still seems unable to let go of the hurts and trials of the past.

"Despite having two adorable kidlets, hundreds of millions of dollars set to come in, according to the deals the Sussexes' inked in 2020, a whopping mansion (the first property he has ever independently owned) and all the bike-riding spare time a man could want, he still seems intent on litigating (literally and figuratively) the slings and arrows of his former life."

The royal commentator went on to ask the Duke to "choose to look forward and not eternally back".

She said: "Harry is currently forging a life of his very own making, one built on his hopes and aspirations and is raising his family with Meghan far away from the hoopla and rules of royalty and he has given up so much to have the freedom to do all of this.

"Choose happiness. Choose joy. Choose to look forward and not eternally back."