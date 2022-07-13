Camilla opens up about ‘darker side’ on landmark 75th birthday: Details

file footage

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, turned 75 this weekend and marked the occasion by guest editing Country Life magazine in which she opened up about the ‘darker side’ of country life that she so adores.



According to Express UK, Camilla penned an article as the guest editor of Country Life in which she revealed the dark side of countryside life that is so often glossed over by picturesque landscapes.

While life in the countryside can be idyllic, the Duchess of Cornwall shared how it can also mean increased crime rates and cases of domestic violence owing to ‘physical isolation’.

In her article, Camilla wrote: “On these pages, I have sought also to explore challenging subjects: the ever-increasing rise in rural crime, the struggles faced by family farms that can, tragically, result in suicide, and the uniquely difficult circumstances of those experiencing domestic abuse in remote areas.”

“The latter is a cause that is particularly close to my heart: I know that physical isolation is often used to advantage by perpetrators and that victims in rural areas find it harder to reach out to seek help…”

She further added: “…Especially in close-knit communities where everyone knows one another and where support services might be more limited.”

"Crucially, however, there is hope and there are steps that each one of us, whatever our circumstances, can take to help. All of us can have a role to play both in listening and in speaking out about this too-often hidden crime,” Camilla further stated.