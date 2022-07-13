Meghan Markle, Prince Harry made Royal Family into ‘soap opera’: ‘Such dramatics!’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been slammed for turning the Royal Family and its members into a ‘soap opera’ on national television and in publications.

This accusation has been issued by the former Daily Mail Showbiz editor Nicole Lampert.

The claim has been made in a Newsweek piece that goes on to detail how ‘well’ the Royal Family seems to be without Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in their midst.



She started off by admitting, “It was a soap opera. Everyone knows the narrative that’s coming.”

“The feeling is that drama and everything that comes with it has left. Let the rest of the royal family get on with it.”

Before concluding she even accused Meghan of using the royals for their ‘power’ and using it as an ‘extension’ into the celebrity world.