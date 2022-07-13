Netflix worries as Meghan Markle gave 'exclusivity' to Oprah Winfrey

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are losing credibility with Netflix, says royal expert.

Speaking to Australian show Sunrise, royal expert Angela Mollard criticised the Sussex couple over their 2021 interview with the American show host as they set to honour a multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix.

"They in a sense gave away for free to Oprah a lot of content," began Ms Mollard.

"They've told her a lot. So what exclusivity does Netflix have if they were to do a documentary with them?

She continued: "I think if you were the boss of Netflix you would be thinking, 'am I getting the money worth with these two?'



"Voicing a couple of documentaries is really not cutting it.

"There has to be an alignment of brands and I don't think that's happening at this stage."

It comes as Meghan and Harry are caught in a "mess" with their "fly on the wall Netflix documentary", a royal expert has claimed.