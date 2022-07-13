Queen does not want Boris Johnson honours list to 'embarrass' her

Queen is keeping a close eye on Boris Johnson's resignation through her aides.

The 96-year-old's private secretary Sir Edward Young is ensuring Johnson will vet all recommendations that are not suitable for the Palace via constant contact with Cabinet Secretary Simon Case.

A royal insider told the i newspaper: “Sir Edward is aware of the unusual circumstances around any resignation honours proposed by Mr Johnson and he has been assured that every effort will be made to avoid any embarrassment to her Majesty.”