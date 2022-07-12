Camila Cabello reveals how she protects her emotions amid public split with Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello recently discussed about how she maintained her emotions after her break-up with Shawn Mendes last year.



“I just stay off the internet. I don’t look at what anyone says and wait for time to do its thing,” she said in her latest interview with Cosmopolitan UK.

The Crying in the Club hit-maker revealed that she had to deal with media glare post her split but she managed to safeguard her emotions.

“It’s the same way I protect my emotions with everything else,” added the singer.

The Havana crooner also mentioned that she is not in a mood for “romantic relationships at the moment”, however, “she is opened for great friendships”.

Earlier, Mendes also announced to take break from his tours so that he could focus on his mental health.

“I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself,” he wrote in his statement.