Ranbir Kapoor touches upon his parenting roles in latest interview

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to welcome their first child.

The power couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on April 14 this year surrounded by close friends and family members.

Now, in a recent interview, Ranbir shared his thoughts on parenting and maintaining a balanced life after the birth of the child.

Speaking with Indian Express Ranbir was quoted saying, “Alia and I have been talking about it for some time now, how we’re going share our responsibilities and how we’re going to share our time. We grew up in a generation where our fathers were quite busy with work and were not around us, so more or less we’ve been brought up by our mothers, so we were close to our mothers."

"I want to have a different dynamic with my children, I want them to be close to me also,” he said. Ranbir added, “Alia is a very busy working star in this film industry and I don’t want her to sacrifice her dreams because she has a child. So we have to somewhere plan out a balanced life where we both can enjoy our personal life and our professional life, so it is one day at a time, one step at a time, but I have a lot of expectations from it.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir will next feature in Shamshera co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. He will also star in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' with Alia Bhatt.