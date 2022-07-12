‘Desperate’ Amber Heard ‘misplaced’ for demanding retrial from Johnny Depp?

File Footage

Amber Heard is under fire for being ‘desperate’ and having a ‘misplaced’ belief she can demand a retrial after losing her defamation case to Johnny Depp.



This clap back has been issued by Johnny Depp’s counsel Ben Chew, in a court filing.

According to Yahoo, it read, “Ms Heard's desperate, after-the-fact demand for an investigation of Juror 15 based on a purported error in his birth date… is misplaced.”

“As a threshold matter, Ms Heard waived her right to challenge the accuracy of the information listed in the jury panel by failing to raise this objection contemporaneously.”

Before concluding he even added that the pre-trial jury list was awarded to Ms Heard’s team by April 6th, “five days before the jury was empanelled.”

This reportedly “gave Ms Heard ample time to verify the accuracy of the information contained therein.”

Especially” since “there would be no prejudice, as Juror 15 was qualified to serve as a juror in Fairfax County and was vetted during voir dire by the Court and the parties' counsel, just as all of the other jurors were.”