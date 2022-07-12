Jennifer Lopez talks ‘paralysis’ from panic attacks: ‘It’s overworking’

Jennifer Lopez wears her heart on her sleeve and sheds light on the “physical paralysis” that followed her panic attacks.
The singer made these admissions in the latest instalment of her coveted newsletter, On the JLo.
In it, she claimed, "I was sitting in a trailer, and all the work and the stress it brought with it, coupled with not enough sleep to recuperate mentally, caught up with me."
"I went from feeling totally normal to thinking about what I needed to do that day and all of a sudden I felt as if I couldn't move ... I was completely frozen."
JLo tugged at heartstrings and admitted, "I found myself feeling physically paralyzed, I couldn't see clearly and then the physical symptoms I was having started to scare me and the fear compounded itself. Now I know it was a classic panic attack brought on by exhaustion, but I had never even heard the term at the time."
"By the time I got there, I could at least speak again and I was so terrified I thought I was losing my mind."
Before concluding she added, "I asked the doctor if I was going crazy. He said, 'No, you're not crazy. You need sleep ... get 7 to 9 hours of sleep per night, don't drink caffeine, and make sure you get your workouts in if you're going to do this much work.'"
