Cardi B repeatedly hits fan with microphone during concert in NEW shocking video

Cardi B repeatedly hit an audience member with a microphone during her performance at the Wireless Festival in new footage.
The Shake It hit-maker was performing at front of the stage at London's Finsbury Park when she seemingly started smacking a fan repeatedly.
The video posted by Daily Mail then shows a minder in a black t-shirt taking someone away from the rapper at the concert.
“It wasn't NO FIGHT!” the 29-year-old previously clarified getting into a fight with a concertgoer when videos from a different angle circulated on the internet of the alleged altercation.
Before the incident, Cardi B put the stage on fire when she performed alongside Megan Thee Stallion on the weekend.
