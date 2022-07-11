Britney Spears bonds with adorable baby girl after heartbreaking miscarriage

Britney Spears bonds with baby girl after heartbreaking miscarriage

Britney Spears shared adorable photos with a baby following her heartbreaking miscarriage.

Taking to Instagram, the Toxic singer shared how she bonded with the little baby girl in a detailed post while revealing she spend time with a “beautiful family” from Chicago.

“One of those loves of your life in 3 hours… the family was like… when is this woman gonna leave!!! I didn’t… I stayed… Good God a beautiful family,” Spears wrote beside snaps of her holding the baby.

The Princess of Pop added that she played ping pong with their 4-year-old kid which reminded her of her own boys, Sean and Jayden, when they were the same age.

“This baby looked up at me like she saw angels!!!,” she continued. “Children are mystical little beings... she was literally in her own her little world!!!”

“I could see it in her eyes… I connect with her world... that’s why children are so special!!! They are so innocent and pure… It’s awakening to something people can’t explain!!! It was magic… holy... mystical… breathtaking!!!

“When I looked into this 6 month old baby’s eyes… I held her for forever… I have two boys… my back came out like it all came back!!! That’s love I believe,” Spears shared.

“I melted with this beautiful girl... A day to remember... I left eventually. But I think she liked me because she still emails me,” Spears wrote as she signed off.

Spears and husband Sam Asghari lost their baby early in the pregnancy before they tied the knot last month.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” the couple shared.

“This is a devastating time for any parent,” the statement added. “Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family.”