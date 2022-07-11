Jennifer Lopez sets internet on fire with her latest glam makeover

Jennifer Lopez set the internet ablaze with her new gorgeous look for shoot to promote her beauty brand.
Taking to Instagram, the diva dropped a reel flaunting her breathtakingly beautiful makeover for her 217 million followers.
Donning a floral dressing gown, J.Lo had her brunette tresses tied in a sleek tight bun with front parted in the middle with braided strands on each side of her face.
The Marry Me actor wore pink and gold eye-shadow while her eyelashes were covered with a thick layer of mascara making her light brown eyes pop.
The Hollywood icon applied peach coloured blush on her cheeks and opted for a nude glossy tint for lips and completed her look with gold hoop earrings.
Lopez could be seen showing off her makeup and hairstyle in the reel while Can’t Touch This by BIA played in the background.
“Can’t touch this,” she captioned the video which also featured her makeup artists.
Lopez new look was for a shoot for her make up brand JLo Beauty, which she launched last year.
