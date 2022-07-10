Sarfaraz Ahmed leads Eid prayers of Pakistan team in Colombo

COLOMBO: Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed on Sunday led Eid prayers of the Pakistani squad in the Sri Lankan capital at the team's hotel.
The Pakistani team is in Colombo to play two Test matches.
Sarfaraz Ahmed also gave the Eid sermon after prayers.
Then the members of the squad greeted each other and departed for a training session.
In a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), team members and other officials can be seen wishing each other Eid mubarak and hugging each other.
"Eid mubarak from Colombo," read the PCB's tweet.
"The players offered Eid-ul-Azha prayers at the team hotel," it added.
A practice session was cancelled a day prior due to protests in Colombo but today's engagements of the players are on schedule.
According to media reports, the streets are clear in the city as no protests have been announced by the Opposition parties.
Sri Lanka is in the grip of an economic crisis and massive demonstrations are being held across the country.
