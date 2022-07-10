Britney Spears finds documentaries about her life insulting

Britney Spears has shared her thoughts on the documentaries made about her in recent years.

The singer took to Instagram on Saturday to write a lengthy note that detailed her feelings on recent documentaries made about her time in the spotlight.

“And come on seriously is it honestly legal to do that many documentaries about someone without their blessing at all ??!,” Spears wrote. “Seriously though, think about it ... I've never seen that many documentaries done on a person ... Will Smith, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lopez. Not one person on the face of this earth would people — a network, TV production or anyone for that matter — dig up that much negative footage and do hour specials claiming it's ‘HELPING ME.’ REALLY ??? It was the most insulting thing I ever saw in my life and every person I have spoken to has said it's why the conservatorship ended ... REALLY ???”

She was seemingly referring to The New York Times’ lauded film Framing Britney Spears, which debuted on Hulu in February 2021, and Netflix’s Britney vs. Spears, which came out in September 2021.

The films explore the sexism Spears faced during her rise to fame, as well as her recently ended 13-year conservatorship. Spears endured a lengthy legal battle against her father, who was her conservator, before finally gaining independence in November 2021.