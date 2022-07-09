Kylie Jenner shares adorable video of daughter Stormi, shows off shoe collection

Kylie Jenner and her adorable daughter Stormi were spotted serving major mother-daughter goals in the recent viral video.



The reality TV star shared a video of herself spending time in her shoe closet with her daughter on her TikTok account on Friday.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, and her little girl, aged four, modeled several pairs of designer heels for Kylie's followers.

The influencer also uploaded a clip of herself rocking an item from her half-sister Kim's shapewear line SKIMS.

Jenner initially wore a pair of form-hugging black leggings while capturing her shoe closet tour.

The mother-daughter duo rocked their heels of choice, with Stormi stepping out in holographic stilettos and Jenner showing off her pedicure in sparkly pink sandals.

The pair modeled several more pairs of shoes, including pink pumps, orange open-toed kitten heels, and some furry black sandals with a chunky heels.

Kylie and Stormi appeared to be having a blast conducting their at-home fashion show, which was set to the tune of Saucy Santana's hit song Walk.

Kylie welcomed Stormi in 2018 with her partner, rapper Travis Scott. The pair welcomed their second child, a baby boy in February this year.



