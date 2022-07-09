Prince William, Kate Middleton’s scary security loophole ‘worry’ George, Charlotte, Louis

File Footage

Prince William and Kate Middleton are ‘fearful’ as a scary loophole gets unearthed, threatening the security of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.



This warning has been issued by royal author Russell Myers, in his interview with True Royalty TV's The Royal Beat.

"The thing that really struck me, to be honest, is the fact that there took so long for the protection officers to get there.”

It was a real big concern for me because they are very they are left alone by the British press.

"There is an agreement that they have a degree of privacy [..] the children won't be bothered unless there's instances that they've been invited to and yet there is still this sort of window of opportunity for people who behave unscrupulously to photograph them at their home or in their private time at Anmer."

Especially since "There is a market for it, unfortunately."