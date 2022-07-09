Kate Middleton, Prince William in ‘the fight of their lives’ with Prince Harry

Kate Middleton and Prince William have reportedly been preparing for a “fight of their lives” amid the looming fear of Prince Harry’s memoir going public.
According to Express UK, this claim has been made by royal commentator Daniela Elser.
She claimed, “Right now there are changes going on behind the scenes personnel-wise at the Kensington Palace office of William and wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge which point to one conclusion: They are preparing, quietly, for the fight of their lives.”
Especially since Prince Harry seems adamant on releasing his “royal tell-all to end all tell-all” out for the public.
Before concluding she even branded Prince Harry “a [expletive] off prince who seems to enjoy score-settling”
