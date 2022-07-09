Prince Andrew ‘can redeem himself’ after Jeffrey Epstein scandal? Ex-royal officer

File Footage

An ex-royal officer addresses how Prince Andrew can hope to avoid the Jeffrey Epstein scandal blowback.



Paul Page, ex-royal officer for the police recently sat down with The Sun to speak of Prince Andrew’s current actions in the face of public blowback.

Mr. Page claimed, "Andrew has heaped shame on himself, the Royal Family, and the United Kingdom - he's a toxic asset and should never be allowed back in public life.”



"The only way he can redeem himself is, to tell the truth - and that is not going to happen."

Before concluding he even bashed the Duke of York and added, "He's a self-absorbed, obnoxious, horrible little man who is disrespectful to those below him."