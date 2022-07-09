Prince William, Kate Middleton hire personnel to shield them against Harry

Prince William and Kate Middleton are preparing for a fight, says expert.
Daniela Elser says new hiring of the Cambridges’ communications secretary indicating “one conclusion”.
She wrote: “Right now there are changes going on behind the scenes personnel-wise at the Kensington Palace office of William and wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge which point to one conclusion: They are preparing, quietly, for the fight of their lives.”
Ms Elser said preparations are being made to combat Prince Harry's upcoming memoir.
The “royal tell-all to end all tell-all” does not yet have a fixed publication date, but will have “loins back in London [...] girding right about now”.
She added that “a p***ed off prince who seems to enjoy score-settling” will be on the minds of William and Kate as he reveals “wholly truthful” account.
