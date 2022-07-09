Kris Jenner wins heart of Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick

US reality TV star Kris Jenner seemingly won the heart of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick with a heartfelt birthday note for granddaughter Penelope, who turned 10 on Saturday.



Sharing throwback photos of Kourtney and Scott Disick daughter, Kris Jenner said, “Happy birthday to my little love bug Penelope!!!!

“From the moment you were born you have been the most precious, adorable, sweet, kind, smart, creative, imaginative, funny, witty, adventurous, thoughtful and lovable girl and you are the most amazing granddaughter, daughter, cousin, niece, BFF, chef extraordinaire, beauty expert, shopping buddy, stylist, and expert skier there is!!!”

She further said, “I am beyond blessed and grateful God chose me to be your grandma and I love you more than I can ever explain!!!!! Love, Lovey xoxo”

Kris also tagged former partners Kourtney Kardashian and Scott in the post.



