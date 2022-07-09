Amber Heard ‘risking jail term with tell-all book plans?

Amber Heard has reportedly been putting her future career and potential career prospects at risk with tell-all book plans.
This warning has been issued by an insider close to the actor and according to OK, they fear, "To the extent that Heard wants to discuss this case and her relationship with Depp in a tell-all statement or book, she needs to be extremely careful as to what she says about him.”
“Depp and his attorneys will be reading and listening to everything that Heard states."
The book might land the Aquaman star right back into a courtroom against Johnny Depp, and depending upon the ruling, potentially facing jail time.
Prince William says his thoughts are with Japan's ex-PM's family
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry potential Oprah tell-all has Palace scared
Meghan Markle ultimate goal is to run for US President
Elon Musk meanwhile accused Twitter of failing to provide data on fake accounts, and threatened to withdraw his bid.
Amber Heard packs on the heat while Johnny Depp tries to work around second settlement
Victoria Beckham recently left fans swooning over her ‘precious’ time with hubby David Beckham