Amber Heard ‘risking jail term with tell-all book plans?

Amber Heard has reportedly been putting her future career and potential career prospects at risk with tell-all book plans.

This warning has been issued by an insider close to the actor and according to OK, they fear, "To the extent that Heard wants to discuss this case and her relationship with Depp in a tell-all statement or book, she needs to be extremely careful as to what she says about him.”

“Depp and his attorneys will be reading and listening to everything that Heard states."

The book might land the Aquaman star right back into a courtroom against Johnny Depp, and depending upon the ruling, potentially facing jail time.