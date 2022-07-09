Cardi B opens up on viral video of her hitting fans with microphone

Cardi B recently broke her silence on a viral video of the rapper allegedly hitting fans with a microphone at Wireless Festival.

Taking to Twitter, the Bodak Yellow rapper clarified that she didn’t get into an altercation with the concertgoers.

“It wasn't NO FIGHT!” she wrote as videos from other angles showed that the hip-hop star was only caught up within the crowd.

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old singer recently hit back at hearsay claiming that her daughter Kulture is autistic.

“Your daughter is literally autistic and you’re on stan Twitter instead of making sure she’s not sticking her finger in outlets,” read a since-deleted tweet.

“My daughter is not autistic…” Cardi B responded. “You can’t call her ugly so y’all have to diagnose her wit her wit something.Go play in traffic (expletive).”