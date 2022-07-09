Shawn Mendes postpones Wonder world tour, not 'ready to 'dive back in'

Shawn Mendes is giving priority to his mental health.

The 23-year-old announced that he is backing out of his upcoming Wonder world tour owing to his peace of mind.

Turning to his Instagram on Saturday, Mendes wrote: "This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I'm going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice," he wrote.

Mendes said because he had "a few years off" from touring, "I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and Ive hit a breaking point."

"After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost. As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know love you guys," he concluded.