Elon Musk, father of 10, pledges to increase healthcare benefits 

Elon Musk is striving to help children lead healthy and prosperous life.
The father of 10, who welcomed twins in 2021, has pledged to increase child benefits at his companies.
“Kids are worth it if at all possible. I’m planning to increase childcare benefits at my companies significantly,” he tweeted on Friday.
Musk added, “Hopefully, other companies do same. Also, Musk Foundation plans to donate directly to families. Hopefully, details to be announced next month.”
Musk confirmed this week that he welcomed his ninth and 10th children with Shivon Zilis, one of his top executives at Neutralink.
