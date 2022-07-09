Prince Harry's libel claim: full text of High Court judgement

A judge at the High Court in London ruled on Friday a newspaper article about Prince Harry's legal battle with the British government over his security arrangements was defamatory, paving the way for him to take his libel claim to trial.
Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, is suing Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Mail on Sunday, for libel over an article in February which alleged he had tried to keep secret details of his legal fight to reinstate his police protection, and that his aides had then tried to put a positive spin on it.
Here is the full text of the judgement:
Prince Harry's photos with a blonde mystery girl at a polo match recently went viral on social media
Miles Teller revealed that he's down to return as Lieutenant Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw in 'Top Gun 3' with Tom...
Amber Heard believes Johnny Depp is not entitled to $15 million in damages
Kim Kardashian speaks about her skin condition post Met Gala diet
Elon Musk is a father to 10 kids, one of whom passed away 10 weeks after birth
Amber Heard has reportedly caused a ‘ bidding war’ in the publishing world