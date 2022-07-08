Kourtney Kardashian shares adorable snaps from daughter’s pink themed birthday

Kourtney Kardashian organized a fun-filled bash for daughter Penelope on her 10th birthday at home.

Taking to Instagram stories, the reality TV star shared glimpses from the 10th birthday bash of her little girl, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.

“My daughter is turning 10 tomorrow!!!” Kourtney captioned the picture of “sustainable and biodegradable” balloons.

She further treated her 188 million followers with a video of herself soaking up the sun while prepping for the bash.

The 43-year-old looked gorgeous in a pink swimsuit with same coloured bucket hat and a pair of stylish shades.

The mother of three then shared some more snaps of the celebrations including a picture of a heart shaped treat.

"Vegan and gluten-free heart-shaped grilled cheese and marina sauce... yes please @chefkla," she wrote on the photo.









Lastly, Kourtney shared a reel of herself with Penelope taking a slide installed at home for the event.



